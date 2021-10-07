Selena Gomez is the protagonist of the new thriller

Selena Gomez will star in Petra Collins’ new psychological thriller Spiral, about a former influencer with a social media addiction.

What is Spiral about?

The story follows a former influencer whose social media addiction is literally wrecking his body. The original story and script was created by Melissa Broder and Collins, with additional revisions (or current draft) by Phoebe Fisher.

Selena Gomez

Gomez recently completed the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. He will also return to voice Mavis in Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. She is represented by WME and Lighthouse Management + Media.

Spiral: Technical cast

Collins is a highly regarded director who landed the job after impressing Gomez in the Fetish music video, directed by Collins. This will mark his directorial debut. It is also represented by Lighthouse Management + Media.

Spiral

MentalHealth101

The initiative that is very dear to Selena is called # MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact (her beauty brand) and, in a post on her Instagram account, the 28-year-old artist explained that she is “very close to her heart” because she knows ” first hand how scary and lonely it is to deal with anxiety and depression alone at a young age ”. “If I had known my mental health before, if I had been taught what my condition is at school in the same way they taught me other subjects, my journey would have been very different – continued Selena Gomez – The world must know that mental health matters. It is as important as physical health and I would like everyone to recognize this. Not only with words, but with actions ”.