Entertainment

Selena Gomez is the sweet girl as Fanta in Rema’s ‘Calm Down’

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

At just 22 years old, Rema -her real name is Divine Ikubor- has become one of the best-known stars of Afrobeat. Since songs like ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Dumebi’ began to be talked about a couple of years ago, Drake, Obama, Rihanna and FKA twigs have been among those who have recommended the Nigerian artist.

Last spring he released a debut album called ‘Rave & Roses’, whose second single was the delicious ‘Calm Down’. A song with soft beats that conveyed exactly what the title of the composition proposes, which is our Song of the Day today.

A few days ago Selena Gomez decided to get on the subject, which already told us about a girl “sweet as Fanta”. Somehow, she becomes that girl in the remix, as her verse appears to say that although she “seems shy”, because of her boy he is going to “move her hips until she cries”. A functional lyric of relative protagonism, because here who rules is the beautiful beat, the beautiful setting and the fidelity to the original recording, which was already a hit with more than 100 million streamings.

A good way to channel Rema’s career internationally, because after some dates in the United States in the next few days, he will visit the United Kingdom extensively and then some European countries such as Germany.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

3 mins ago

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

5 mins ago

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

14 mins ago

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button