Selena Gomez is the sweet girl as Fanta in Rema’s ‘Calm Down’

At just 22 years old, Rema -her real name is Divine Ikubor- has become one of the best-known stars of Afrobeat. Since songs like ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Dumebi’ began to be talked about a couple of years ago, Drake, Obama, Rihanna and FKA twigs have been among those who have recommended the Nigerian artist.

Last spring he released a debut album called ‘Rave & Roses’, whose second single was the delicious ‘Calm Down’. A song with soft beats that conveyed exactly what the title of the composition proposes, which is our Song of the Day today.

A few days ago Selena Gomez decided to get on the subject, which already told us about a girl “sweet as Fanta”. Somehow, she becomes that girl in the remix, as her verse appears to say that although she “seems shy”, because of her boy he is going to “move her hips until she cries”. A functional lyric of relative protagonism, because here who rules is the beautiful beat, the beautiful setting and the fidelity to the original recording, which was already a hit with more than 100 million streamings.

A good way to channel Rema’s career internationally, because after some dates in the United States in the next few days, he will visit the United Kingdom extensively and then some European countries such as Germany.

