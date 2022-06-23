Selena Gomez is tired of having her physique analyzed

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Singer Selena Gomez is fed up with Internet users, including her own fans, constantly analyzing the ins and outs of her body image and daring to give her recommendations or “demands” in this regard. In her latest TikTok video, the former Disney star couldn’t resist throwing an outburst to make it clear that she is fully satisfied with the physique she presents today.

“Pe ***, I’m perfect just the way I am,” she snapped at her community of followers, just before expressing her conviction that health and personal care are not at odds with some other gastronomic whim that you can occasionally enjoy . “I’m trying to stay skinny, but today I had four tacos, three wraps, onion rings and a spiced chicken sandwich,” she continued.

The star of the acclaimed ‘Only murders in the building’, who also has a successful line of cosmetics called ‘Rare Beauty’, has insisted that the changes she experiences sporadically in her appearance and weight no longer keep her awake at night, among other things reasons why your critics and detractors will criticize you equally and regardless of whether you are thin or chubby.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to evaluate it anyway. If you’re too thin, if you’re too big, if that doesn’t fit you,” he said.