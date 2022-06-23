Entertainment

Selena Gomez is tired of having her physique analyzed

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Singer Selena Gomez is fed up with Internet users, including her own fans, constantly analyzing the ins and outs of her body image and daring to give her recommendations or “demands” in this regard. In her latest TikTok video, the former Disney star couldn’t resist throwing an outburst to make it clear that she is fully satisfied with the physique she presents today.

“Pe ***, I’m perfect just the way I am,” she snapped at her community of followers, just before expressing her conviction that health and personal care are not at odds with some other gastronomic whim that you can occasionally enjoy . “I’m trying to stay skinny, but today I had four tacos, three wraps, onion rings and a spiced chicken sandwich,” she continued.

The star of the acclaimed ‘Only murders in the building’, who also has a successful line of cosmetics called ‘Rare Beauty’, has insisted that the changes she experiences sporadically in her appearance and weight no longer keep her awake at night, among other things reasons why your critics and detractors will criticize you equally and regardless of whether you are thin or chubby.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to evaluate it anyway. If you’re too thin, if you’re too big, if that doesn’t fit you,” he said.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Demi Rose shows off more of her figure by lowering part of her outfit

11 mins ago

“False Beauty”, the Instagram account that compares photos of celebrities with and without retouching

12 mins ago

The image of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow is used again by Disney

22 mins ago

‘We are watching Broadway in Mexico’: Ocesa Teatro celebrates 25 years

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button