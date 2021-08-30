Selena Gomez is working on the next album: will it be the last?

With a post on his Instagram profile Selena Gomez has let his fans know that the new album is in the pipeline. After releasing her first Spanish-language EP on March 12, Revelacion, the singer of Baila Conmigo is ready to throw herself back into a new adventure, which, however, could have a bittersweet taste.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the former Disney starlet had in fact declared that she was no longer sure she wanted to continue in the musical scenes but that she would still have given fans one last album after the one in Spanish.

It’s hard to make music when people don’t take you seriously. In many moments I wondered what I was doing, what was the goal. When I released Lose You To Love Me I thought it was the best song I’d ever recorded. Yet even then there was someone who didn’t like it. But there are many people who love my music I am grateful to them and I will work on a new album for them. I want to give myself one more chance before I retire from music once and for all. I also want to focus on the acting career, I will work on this very soon.

SG3 so named by the singer herself (this is how fans refer to the new albums) could therefore be the last even if no direct confirmations have yet arrived.