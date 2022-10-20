Selena Gomez is working on the remake of Working Girl

Selena Gomez continues her path behind the camera since she obviously wants to produce a remake of the cult film Working Girl.

According to Deadline, the singer and actress is in “final negotiations” to develop the project in partnership with executives from 20th Century Studios. Sources also told reporters that screenwriter Ilana Peña is working on the script, and the film will “likely premiere on Hulu.”

Representatives for Selena Gomez and the film company have yet to comment on this information.

Directed by Mike Nichols, the 1988 film follows an ambitious Staten Island secretary, Tess McGill, played by Melanie Griffith, who fills in for her boss while she recovers from an injury. But when Tess discovers that her supervisor pitched an idea of ​​hers to a client and she tried to take credit for it, she decides to fight back.

Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack were also in the cast of Working Girl. Upon its release, the film was a critical success and grossed a total of $103 million at the worldwide box office. He was also nominated for six Oscars.

Selena Gomez has a busy filming schedule. Most recently, she starred as Mabel Mora in the second season of the television series Only Murders in the Building and is in pre-production on In the Shadow of the Mountain, directed by Elgin James.