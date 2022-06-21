Selena Gomez, J Balvin and other celebrities who have suffered from anxiety and depression | mental health | answers

Several celebrities have disclosed that they have experienced anxiety or depression sometime in their lives. His testimonies have contributed to promoting mental health care, since, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 1,000 million people in the world suffer from mental illness. mental disorders. In this context, we tell you which celebrities had these problems.

Several of these characters also decided to share in public what process they followed to face these situations. One of them, singer J Balvin, even announced in May 2022 that within the next few months he will launch an application that contributes to people’s emotional well-being.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has told on more than one occasion that she has suffered from anxiety and depression. She is currently one of the personalities who has helped the most to promote the importance of paying attention to mental health problems.

To deal with it, the artist born in the United States has repeatedly sought professional help. For example, in 2018 she decided to enter an American psychiatric center to receive psychological therapy.

J Balvin

J Balvin, one of the main exponents of the urban genre, published a video on his Instagram in 2019 in which he reveals that he has suffered on more than one occasion anxiety attacks. Furthermore, he encouraged his fans to pay attention to these disorders and, if necessary, seek help.

The Colombian artist also declared at the beginning of 2022 that next September the oye.co app will begin to operate, whose purpose is to serve as a tool that helps people take care of their emotional well-being.

Demi lovato

The singer Demi Lovato is another of the celebrities who decided to relate how she faced depression from a very young age. In an interview with the program “The Dr. Phil Show”, the artist indicated that she was a victim of bullying during her school years and she had suicidal ideas.

Faced with this, the American actress decided to take therapy sessions. As revealed by the celebrity herself, going to a specialist at least twice a week has helped her to better deal with her emotions.

“I take care of my mental health. It’s definitely something I prioritize. I see a therapist two days a week, and I share with people when I’m struggling with something,” Demi Lovato told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Justin Bieber

Just like other famous artists, Justin Bieber suffered from depression. In 2019, it was learned that the Canadian-born artist underwent professional treatment to deal with anxiety.

This year, the famous donated the sum of 3 million dollars to the Betterhelp association so that people can receive free psychological therapy sessions.

billie eilish

In 2019, Billie Eilish reported that she has had to deal with anxiety attacks on several occasions. Likewise, she indicated that she suffers from body dysmorphia, a mental illness that causes the person to not be able to stop thinking about the defects of her appearance. Therefore, like other artists, she decided to seek help and receive professional attention.

Lady Gaga

“I openly admit that I have been struggling with depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do,” Lady Gaga told The Mirror at the time. Like other celebrities, she had to receive specialized care to deal with this situation.

What is anxiety disorder?

The experience of having anxiety on an occasional basis is part of life, according to the Mayo Clinic; however, those people who have an anxiety disorder usually have excessive and persistent fears in the face of different situations that happen every day. They also experience intense and sudden feelings. This situation is known as a panic attack, as detailed by the organization in question.