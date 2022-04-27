Selena Gomez: Joe Biden supports his mental health project!

Joe Biden supports singer Selena Gomez and her mental health forum! We give you more details.

Selena Gomez launches her mental health forum. The young woman was able to count on the support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! MCE TV gives you more details.

Size support

For the past few years, singer Selena Gomez has been fighting to break taboos around mental health. The young woman has therefore made it her priority, even if it means leaving her career as an artist a little aside.

At just 29 years old, the founder of the Rare Impact Fund is launching her very first forum, the Mental Health Youth Action Forum. In this mission, the young woman is far from alone.

Supported by her entire team, Selena Gomez also received the support for Joe Biden, the president of the United States. Moreover, its life-president, Kamala Harris is also in the game.

“As a mental health advocate, I am thrilled to partner with MTV Entertainment. Alongside my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund. In an effort to de-stigmatize mental health. By shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being. said the young artist.

The forum will be held on May 18 in Washington DC. It was also created with the help of the Biden-Harris administration! Eh yes.

During the forum, Selena Gomez will therefore be accompanied by around thirty young activists. “The country’s mental health crisis has been amplified by the current state of the world. said Elyse Cohen, President of the Rare Impact Fund.

She believes that talking about mental health is essential today more than ever! In particular at young people who are constantly looking for support.

Selena Gomez, “on a personal mission”

Selena Gomez seems very invested in his project. Without too many surprises. Indeed, we know how much the problem of mental health is close to his heart. Because she suffered from it herself!

The young woman has therefore set herself a “personal mission” to highlight the problems related to mental health. “It is a personal mission to continue this important work and to empower young people to take charge of their mental health. » she then explained.

Chris McCarthy also supported the young woman. “We are proud to partner with Selena Gomez, a global superstar and leader in mental health advocacy. » announced the president of Paramount Media Networks and MTV.

Selena Gomez therefore continues her fight. The young artist also recently created a online platform dedicated to mental health. Eh yes !

Called Wondermind, she hopes to make it a place of exchange where people feel safe to confide. “I want it to be a meeting place and for people to understand that they are not alone. » she explained.

Justin Bieber’s ex suffered from mental health issues herself. Moreover, she does not hesitate to talk about it on her Instagram account. Today, she has therefore set herself the goal of breaking the taboo. And to reach out to those in need. Stay tuned, up close.