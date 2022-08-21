Selena Gomez joins her little sister Gracie, 9, at the Olivia Rodrigo concert

Image credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena GomezThe 30-year-old made her fans swoon with cuteness when she posted her latest TikTok video! The singer attended a concert by Olivia Rodrigo with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, in the flashback clip, and their sweet bond could be clearly seen. They smiled at each other as they sat in the crowd and sang Olivia’s song “Driver’s License” before little Gracie leaned in for a hug from her older brother.

@Selena Gomez ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Selena wore a blue bitter tour bucket hat and a black jacket, while Gracie wore a black top and had her hair down. “And I can’t imagine how you can be so fine now that I’m gone,” they both sang as Olivia’s voice was heard from the stage. Although Selena didn’t caption the epic clip, fans of her couldn’t resist responding.

“SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺,” one follower wrote while another called the moment “so beautiful.” A third follower shared that it will “definitely” be a “core keepsake that will be with her forever” and a fourth of them called Selena “the kindest hearted woman in the universe.” Others shared emojis of hugs and hearts.

This is not the first time that Selena has shown fans the sweet relationship she has with her little sister, who shares the same mother as the pop star. In March, she posted two photos of her and Gracie snuggling up while posing for the camera and called the little girl “forever my favorite human” in her caption. Just like her recent video of her, the post received a lot of loving and supportive comments from fans.

In addition to going to concerts or having casual encounters with Gracie, Selena sometimes spends time with her at professional events. The “Wolves” singer attended the frozen 2 premiere with their little mini me and they both wore beautiful matching dresses that went with the theme of the movie. They posed on the red carpet holding hands and it was one of the most memorable moments of the day.