Selena Gómez joins the retro trends of 2022 with this dress | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress falls in love with the influence of the 60s on current fashion

A few days after his 30th birthday, Selena Gomez Not only is she a businesswoman going through one of the best moments in her career, but her most recent makeover demonstrates the maturity and sophistication of her style. She may not have changed her haircut or color, but something about the former Disney child star screams elegance and comfort with leaving her twenties behind.

The actress and singer is not only premiering the launch of the second season of her series Only Murders In The Buildingbut also on press tour of Europepromoting the latest in your cosmetics brand, RareBeauty. The film and television performer made a stopover in Paris, France, giving a class of good taste and reliving the best of 60’s retro fashion.

Featuring Gen Z’s obsession with cuts shagthe patterns groovy and looks inspired by decades of the past, Selena Gómez seems to have found a season in fashion that, without a doubt, fits her like a glove, not only to her style and essence, but also to her image and age. With the help of stylist Kate Young, the 29-year-old businesswoman wore more than a outfits in Europe with the vibe of the 60s.

With a crepe hairstyle, side fringe and elegant makeup, Selena Gómez arrived at the city ​​of london pTo make a presence at the Space NK Kings Cross cosmetics store. Upon arrival at the event, the interpreter showed off her tanned skin spectacularly in a mini dress with a cut style of go go of the sixties.

It was a design pale yellow color, with a short skirt and long sleeves that the interpreter combined with gold jewelry and a pair of sandals with transparent heels and metallic applications with a strip of diamonds. The whole look ended up changing at the end of the day, when the singer changed these shoes for a more comfortable one, sandal-style in black.