Selena Gomez joked about dating on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Selena Gomez had his debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 14, in which he was a musical guest Post Malone. During the episode, the artist also talked about her series on Hulu, about her friendship with Miley Cyrus and the state of your love life.

When she took the stage, Gomez, who recently said she hadn’t made fun of haley bieberbegan to say that since she was little she was a fan of Show and that it was part of his career, “in fact, I started acting when I was seven years old, and I was lucky enough to work with some Hollywood icons, like Steve Martin, Martin Short and of course Barney,” he joked as he showed off an adorable photo of him posing with the purple dinosaur, which was hugely popular in the 1990s.

Selena Gomez was the host of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Getty Images

Gomez also opened up about how she turned to her friend Miley Cyrus for some tips as a ‘Saturday Night Live’ host, so she used the moment to do an impression of her, “Just be yourself and have fun,” she said, with a southern accent.

Finally he spoke about his romantic life, although of course, with the joking tone of the program, as he assured that this place was perfect to find love and began to list the cases: “Emma Stone met her husband here. Also Scarlett Johansson Y Colin JoshY Peter Davidson Y… Machine Gun Kellyhe said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Finally he mentioned, “Because I don’t want to get into dating apps, I’m posting to the universe that I’m looking for love. And I would like to say that I am looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone, ”she pointed out.

After his words, the cast intervened, including Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson Y punky johnson and they said they were ready for it. “I will,” Kyle said, to which Selena questioned, “What?”, and he turned back, “Being with you, like you said. I will do it”. But Gomez just laughed and then said, “No, no.”

During the Showthe artist participated in a large number of skits, in one of them she played a Bratz doll; she also acted alongside Steve Martin.

The episode marks Selena’s debut as host of the show, however, in 2016 she had already attended as a musical guest. On that occasion she performed several songs from her album ‘Revival’ of hers.

Without a doubt, Selena Gomez showed a great sense of humor, which shows the good state in which she is, as we remember that a few days ago, she invited Camila Hair to talk about social networks and mental health, where he assured that after leaving them his life had improved.

For her part, Camila recounted how anxiety manifested itself in her, “In my body, it’s a stiffness, almost like I can’t move, as if my hands were tied,” she also revealed that she was taking medication, “I’ve been taking a SSRI and that has definitely helped me a lot. I definitely feel that medication can be really useful and necessary. 100%, it can save your life.”

