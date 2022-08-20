Selena Gomez Jokes About Her Chef Skills and Wows ‘Future Baby Dads’

Try to impress! Whereas Selena Gomez learn to hone their cooking skills on Selena + Chefhis attempts caught the attention of potential suitors.

“A cute guy once texted me because he saw the show,” the Disney Channel alum, 30, admitted during a Season 4 episode of her cooking series. HBO Max, which was released on Thursday, August 18. “And then he never took me out on a date. I was like, ‘Was that a good thing or a bad thing?’ »

guest conductor DeVonn Francis told Gomez he thought this cute dude was just “bullied” by the singer, which is why he ended up ghosting her. “I get that, thank you,” she replied during the episode.

The 29-year-old Brooklyn-based cook and activist further offered her some helpful dating advice as they baked banana cake and roast snapper, noting that she needed to find a partner who “will meet you there. where you are”.

While his mysterious DM slider turned out not to be The One, the Only murders in the building The star joked that she hoped her Season 4 performance on the cooking series would help her date.

“Oh, am I getting a little arrogant?” Gomez joked as she thinly sliced ​​the bananas horizontally with intense precision. “[Any] future baby daddies there?

The “Bad Liar” singer – who filmed the latest episode of Selena + Chef in the same beach house used in Hannah Montana – has been single despite dating speculation with Andrea Iervolino.

“Selena and Andrea are just friends,” an insider exclusively shared We Weekly earlier this month after the Rare Beauty founder and film producer, 34, were spotted together on a yacht in Italy. “She’s dating someone and keeping her options open with a few guys.”

While Gomez and Iervolino have a purely platonic connection, she’s once been candid about her desire to find the man of her dreams.

“I hope to be married and be a mom,” Gomez told her friends Raquel Stevens and Amy Cook during an August episode of “Giving Back Generation” about his future hopes. “Eventually, I will be tired of all this [in the spotlight]so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I make peace.

She continued: “I want a husband and I want that kind of contact. I think my love language should be physical contact and acts of service. The older I get, the more I really appreciate that. …I went to hang out with someone who was a little older and it was so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need coverage? Just very sweet things. And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was so sweet and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.

The the Wizards of Waverly Place alum also shared his dating red flags, including a man who has a huge ego. “I have no patience,” she said at the time. “We are all the same people. We all shit, we all eat… we all bleed. This is how life is.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

