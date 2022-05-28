Selena Gomez just debuted hair extensions and a blunt fringe

Selena GomezFresh off a stellar performance as the host of Saturday Night Live and weeks away from the premiere of the second season of Only Murders in the Building, she just transformed her hair into long, auburn extensions.

In March, Gomez jumped on the bottleneck fringe trend, which she ditched for Saturday Night Live; in mid-May, her hair was wavy and it reached her shoulders. However, on May 25, Selena headed to TikTok to debut a look that is far from a fringe: long, straight layers that reach her waist.

Apart from the fringe, which is straight and blunt, this style is identical to the one Selena Gomez she wore last September, when she was spotted on the New York night circuit with a mermaid-like mane that almost brushed her hips. Just a month later, she cut it off in a straight cut…if she ever had long hair in the first place. The rapid growth certainly seems like a case of extensions applied by experts. She may be preparing for another press conference by marking this new trend.

Selena Gomez in New York, in September 2021. Getty Images

As for the color, it definitely looks like there are some brown tones…but that could also be lighting or a filter. It also appears reddish in a TikTok above, which was published five days earlier. In that video, a fan wrote, ‘I think it’s time for your redhead era,’ and the comment received over 11,000 likes. The public has spoken.

In the most recent clip, Selena Gomez makes a playback from a TLC show about home changes: ‘I’m not willing to admit I was wrong… so I’m going to pretend I love it and this was the plan’, surely not referring to her hair, which looks absolutely Awesome. As a follower with more than 7,000 likes says: ‘Selena, you look beautiful with any hairstyle!!!’

They are right and they should say so.

