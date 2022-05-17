Selena Gomez just reconfirmed her friendship with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have a long history together. The couple met and became friends when they were just teenagers while working for the Disney Channel. Before Gomez directed her own blockbuster show, Wizards of Waverly Placewas a guest star on the Cyrus show, Hannah Montana. On Hannah MontanaGomez played Mikayla, a pop singer who had a serious rivalry with Hannah. But for years, many people believed that Gomez and Cyrus had a real rivalry that extended beyond the screen.

What caused the feud rumors between Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez?

But what fueled the rivalry rumours? Between 2008 and 2009, both Cyrus and Gomez were quite active on YouTube. The plastic hearts The artist made videos with her friend, Mandy Jiroux. In fact, the couple had a program called The Miley and Mandy Show. Meanwhile, Gomez was known for making videos with her then-best friend, Demi Lovato. In an episode of The Miley and Mandy ShowCyrus seemed to be blatantly mocking a video that Lovato and the selena + chef registered star.

Disney stars dated Nick Jonas

The fueled rumors only increased after Gomez dated one of Cyrus’ ex-boyfriends. Cyrus dated Nick Jonas and even wrote a song about him after they broke up. Cyrus’s 2008 hit “7 Things” was rumored to be about Jonas, but she all but confirmed it in the music video. The “See You Again” singer showed off a photo of her ex-boyfriend in the music video. Although a decal covered Jonas’s face, it didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from noticing. Meanwhile, in the same year, Jonas seemed to flaunt his new romance with Gomez. The actor even appeared in her music video, “Burnin’ Up.”

Over the years, Cyrus and Gomez have played down feuding rumors. However, the “Revival” singer recently reconfirmed that she is still friends with her fellow Disney Channel alum. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Gómez presented Saturday night live! Although she had been a musical guest before, and had even appeared in a skit, this was her first time hosting the show. To prepare, she reached out to some of her famous friends for sage advice. Such friends included Steve Martin, Martin Short and Cyrus.

Gomez did a great Cyrus impression on ‘SNL’

“I also asked one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, and she was like, ‘Just be yourself and have fun,’” Gomez said, putting on a playful impression of her friend. “And I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.

The couple had an intimate conversation on Instagram live in 2020

Many fans of the singers were delighted with the impression of Gomez. Others were happy to learn that the pair were still friends today. Of course, this isn’t the first time Disney alumni have confirmed their longstanding friendship. In 2020, Gomez was a guest on Cyrus’ Instagram Live show. While chatting with her friend, Gomez revealed her bipolar diagnosis to the world for the first time. Clearly, the couple is still in communication two years later. It looks like their Disney roots may continue to tie them together for years to come.

