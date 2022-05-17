Entertainment

Selena Gomez just reconfirmed her friendship with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have a long history together. The couple met and became friends when they were just teenagers while working for the Disney Channel. Before Gomez directed her own blockbuster show, Wizards of Waverly Placewas a guest star on the Cyrus show, Hannah Montana. On Hannah MontanaGomez played Mikayla, a pop singer who had a serious rivalry with Hannah. But for years, many people believed that Gomez and Cyrus had a real rivalry that extended beyond the screen.

What caused the feud rumors between Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez?

But what fueled the rivalry rumours? Between 2008 and 2009, both Cyrus and Gomez were quite active on YouTube. The plastic hearts The artist made videos with her friend, Mandy Jiroux. In fact, the couple had a program called The Miley and Mandy Show. Meanwhile, Gomez was known for making videos with her then-best friend, Demi Lovato. In an episode of The Miley and Mandy ShowCyrus seemed to be blatantly mocking a video that Lovato and the selena + chef registered star.

