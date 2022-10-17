Selena Gomez knows how to respond to criticism: her photos with Hailey Bieber are an example of how she silences the ‘haters’ | Famous

Selena Gomez is part of the celebrities who left social networks in favor of their mental health. As she has commented on multiple occasions, living up to date with what was published on the internet took a heavy toll on her, because, on the one hand, she frequently compared herself with other people and, on the other, read the comments that the ‘trolls’ They left him in each publication.

#1 Selena Gomez posed with Hailey Bieber

The ‘Calm Down’ singer’s most public relationship was the one she had with Justin Bieber in her teens.

Regardless of the years that passed, many of his fans still accused Hailey Bieber, the Canadian’s current wife, of allegedly interfering in their courtship.

Although Selena Gomez has tried to stay out of these rumors, on more than one occasion she has defended the model.

At the end of September 2022, for example, he expressed in a live broadcast on his TikTok account:

“Nobody, they should never talk to him in the way that I have seen.”

His statements came just a couple of days after Hailey Bieber denied the alleged love triangle in an interview.

To completely close the issue, both celebrities allowed themselves to be photographed together and even embraced at the Academy Museum Gala on October 15.

#2 Selena Gomez Has Responded To Criticism About Her Physique More Than Once

Did you know that the former Disney girl goes up and loses weight as a result of the lupus she suffers from?

Regardless of the topic of her physical health, various people have made negative comments about her body over the years and Selena Gomez always finds new ways to show that they don’t care.

In April 2022, for example, he posted a video on his TikTok profile in which he stated:

“I don’t care about my weight because people think about it anyway. ‘You’re too thin, ‘you’re too big’, ‘that doesn’t suit you’, ‘blah, blah, blah blah’… I’m perfect the way I am”.

# 3 She faced the ‘haters’ who pointed her out for drinking alcohol

In December 2021, the famous joked on her TikTok account that she consumes more than 8 alcoholic drinks a week.

Despite having expressed that it was a simple joke, a user of the social network took it seriously and commented:

“So one of your best friends donated a kidney to you and you’re still drinking excessively.”

Before this message (now deleted), the singer reiterated:

“It’s a joke, im…”.

#4 Selena Gomez replied to a ‘troll’ who wished her family death

Unfortunately, the actress has faced the ‘haters’ for several years. In 2014, for example, an Instagram user wished that she and her entire family would get cancer.

Faced with this negative message, Gomez wrote in response:

“I have fought that battle with fans and family. You may not like someone, but wishing that something like this happens to that person and their family is not necessary (…) Educate yourself a little more ”.

Of course, at all times the pop star kept her friendly side, calling “honey” and “beautiful” whoever left that message.

#5 He has even faced criticism about his talent

In December 2015, Selena Gomez was in charge of entertaining the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, however, some Internet users claimed on the lingerie brand’s social networks that she had not sung live and, instead, had done ‘lip sync’.

The young artist used her Instagram account to respond to the comments:

“Yes, I sing live.”