Selena Gomez landed her sister, Victoria Gomez, a role in 1 of her movies

Selena Gomez has been acting since she was 10 years old when she first appeared alongside her ex-friend Demi Lovato on the popular children’s TV show. Barney and friends. The award-winning pop star is an accomplished singer, actress, and producer, as well as being an advocate for mental health. Not to mention that the 30-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place The star proved that she is the best older sister, helping her younger brother land a role in one of her movies.

Gomez helped her sister land a movie role

Since 2012, Gomez has been the voice of Mavis in the animated film franchise. Hotel Transylvania. He has appeared in four installments of the film, with the final chapter released on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

For the past decade, Gomez has played Count Dracula’s daughter, who is married to Johnny, voiced by comedian Andy Samberg. The creator of Rare Beauty told USA Today: “Saying goodbye to these movies is very strange. Especially for me, in my 20s and now turning 30, it’s really interesting to have grown up with this character. It has been a pleasure”.

According to IMDb, Gomez’s little sister Tori voiced the character of Young Mavis in Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Only murders in the building The actor revealed, “It was so sweet. She was visiting me when I was shooting ‘Only Murders,’ and she came into the shoot and there was a role for baby Mavis, and she had never done anything before, and I picked her up and said, ‘Can you do this?’ and she was so excited. She thought it was the best experience. Honestly, I earned sister points.”

How old are the pop star’s little sisters?

Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to Cosmopolitan, Mandy Teefey gave birth to Gomez in 1992 when she was just 16 years old. She married her high school sweetheart, Ricardo Joel Gómez, but the relationship ended in divorce in 1997 when he selena and chef reality star was five years old. She later married talent manager Brian Teefey, and the couple had a daughter, Gracie Elliot Teefey, in June 2013, with whom Ella Gomez is very close.

The following year, in June 2014, the Disney alum’s biological father Ricardo and stepmother Sara Gomez gave birth to Victoria (Tori), who is now almost eight years old.

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer loves her brothers, and they love their animated franchise. “It’s one of the coolest things when that’s all that matters to them,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Is awesome!”

Gomez loves spending time with her sisters

Being famous allowed Gomez to offer her sisters even more advantages. In 2019, when Gracie was six years old, she walked the red carpet with her famous older sister for Disney’s frozen 2 premiere. The two girls wore matching ice princess outfits with feathers and jewels.

According to Billboard, Gomez opened up about her little sister’s red carpet debut at BBC One’s sounds. “She has never done any of that and we don’t force her to do it,” he explained. “Everything we do… [is] to keep her safe, but my sister has become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

the Revelation The artist explained: “I leaned over and looked at her before we got on and said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off right away.'” The singer recalled: “And she said, ‘K,’ and she walked right onto the rug and had the full moment of her with the feathers. I’m standing there and I’m like, ‘Gracie, put me in the picture too.’”

According to ET, the sisters also enjoy making Tik Tok videos together. And now that Gracie is a little older, she likes to troll her famous sister on the platform. Life & Style reports that Gomez also shares a “beautiful bond” with Victoria, but states that “her sister of hers tends to stay away from red carpets and social media for the most part of her.”

