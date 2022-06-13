Selena Gomez lands a huge prize thanks to her cooking show!

Selena Gomez received the Critics Choice Real TV Awards Female Star of the Year Award for her cooking show!

Since August 2020, Selena Gomez has been holding a cooking show on HBO Max. Sunday June 12, 2022 during the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the famous singer won a prize thanks to this one! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Selena Gomez named Female Star of the Year

Last night was held a new edition of the Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Eh yes !

The famous show RuPaul’s Drag Race received the prize for the best competition series, but also that of the best unstructured series. Just that !

Top chef also won the first title, as well as best cooking show. That’s not all ! Padma Lakshmi, who hosted the program, was voted best host. Not bad !

Other American stars received awards. Among them, we find in particular John Wilson and Robert Irvine.

Selena Gomez, meanwhile, received the award for female star of the year for her cooking show Selena + Chef airing on HBO Max.

Yes, you read it correctly! She has hosted the program since its inception, August 13, 2020. Each season consists of 10 episodes in which it receives great chefs.

They talk about cooking, concoct dishes and reveal their best tips. The show is a huge success! The singer’s fans love it.

This is Jeopardy which won Best Game Show, while Secrets of Playboy received Best Crime Show.

The prize for the best commercial program was awarded to Sharktank. HBO Max and Cheer also walked away with rewards.

MCE TV tells you more about Selena Gomez!

Discourse on mental health

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very famous American singer. At only 29 years old, Selena Gomez has a string of projects, but above all, very big successes!

It must be said that the interpreter of the title Love You Like a Love Song has a lot of talent. Thus, his very many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know.

They follow her and support her en masse in each of her adventures! But you still have to manage to keep up…

There is little, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber held a talk about mental health… to the White House ! Yes, you did read that.

As you probably know, she suffers from bipolar disorder. It is therefore a subject that is close to her heart and on which she wanted to express herself.

“I felt like once I found out what was going on, I was more accepting of what I had, started musical artist. Bringing attention to mental health through the media, or just talking, can help. »

“It is a subject that can and should be discussed freely and without shame, she added. I want to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, has access to services. »

Selena Gomez also recently made revelations about his new album !