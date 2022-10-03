Selena Gomez launched a site that is all about supporting mental health

When you’re feeling sad, lonely, angry, or lost, it can feel like you’re the only person on the planet experiencing difficult emotions. That’s due, in part, to the way mental health is still stigmatized. Although nearly 50 million Americans experience some type of mental illness, these conditions can be difficult to live with. It can be difficult to find accurate and direct information that will help you improve your mood and make you feel less alone. On October 3, Selena Gomez launched a new site called Wondermind that is designed to address these issues.

Wondermind is more than a site. The media platform, which he runs with her mother Mandy Teefey; Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette; and a group of licensed therapists, launched in February with a newsletter featuring articles, interviews, and tips on mental health: readers saw Q&As with celebrities (including Serena Williams, Rupi Kaur, Lana Condor, and, of course, Gomez herself) and explainers in a variety of mental health conditions.

As of October 3, the newly launched site now includes all of that plus the “Filter by Sentiments” tool, which suggests stories to read based on your current mood. For example, if you’re feeling lonely, it’ll give you tips on keeping a loneliness journal and tips on making long-distance friendships less awkward.

Gomez, who has anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, has been open about her own journey with mental health. She has said that she hopes Wondermind will “democratize and de-stigma” her welfare care. “Each person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, embellish them, or hide them from the world, it doesn’t change that they are very, very real,” Gomez said in a press release in 2021, ahead of her company launch. “Wondermind is building on a larger conversation about mental health that started for so many during this pandemic.”

She knows firsthand how this type of education can change lives. As she told the Wall Street Journal in 2020, the more you learned about your conditions, the stronger you felt. “I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much insight into what was going on in my mind,” she said. Hopefully with Wondermind you can feel that way too.

Disclosure: BDG is an investor in Wondermind.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health problems, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.