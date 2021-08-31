Selena Gomez launches a new mental health campaign

Opening up to the world and talking about one’s frailties is never easy. Especially when it comes to mental health disorders.

He knows it well Selena Gomez, who since she learned to ask for help has never done without it and today, to thank those who supported her in this path, she decided to reciprocate what she received.

“If you are suffering, know that you are not alone. Educating myself about mental health has changed my life and it can change yours too. ‘ With a post on Instagram, the pop star has announced that it has joined the initiative # MentalHealth101, promoted by its beauty brand, Rare Impact.

Through his advice, will help followers take care of their mental health and not underestimate the alarm bells of various ailments such as anxiety and depression.

But not only. The project aims to raise funds for financially support all those initiatives that would make it possible to bring an important issue such as mental health into schools, counseling centers and spaces dedicated to the youngest. Also because, as pointed out on social media, few know that the second cause of death among adolescents in the GenZ is suicide, often linked to mental disorders: “If all these things had been taught to me in high school in the same way they taught me other subjects, my life path would have been very different – he explained Selena Gomez – The world needs to know that mental health matters. It is as important as the physical one and I would like everyone to recognize this not only with words, but with actions ».

Last year, during the first lockdown, the singer was a guest of Bright Minded, streaming on Instagram conducted by Miley Cyrus: on that occasion he confided to her that he suffered from bipolar personality disorder. After the diagnosis, however, the disease no longer frightens her because “if I get to know myself I know how to keep it at bay. We must not hide, this is not what defines us and there are adequate drugs and therapies. Having understood the cause of so many of my actions allowed me to take my life back into my own hands ». In short, a good example of how a greater awareness of the problem can help to solve it: we must never be ashamed to ask for help, because on the other hand we now know that there will always be someone ready to reach out to us. At the same time, however, much more information is needed. Getting to know each other is the first step to breaking down all mental health taboos.