Selena Gomez launches a new palette of her beauty line

The singer has unveiled the distribution of an eyeshadow palette through a post that in a short time has obtained over five million likes on Instagram

Rare Beauty is the brand name of the singer, actress and entrepreneur who has dominated the international media scene for years. In the past few hours the voice of Lose You To Love Me ( PHOTO ) announced the arrival of a new eyeshadow palette through a series of shots posted on her profile Instagram that matters more than two hundred and twenty million followers which make her one of the most followed artists on the platform.

Selena Gomez, the post on Instagram

deepening





DJ Snake & Selena Gomez, Selfish Love backstage released

A new eyeshadow palette that immediately achieved great success. Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name in the registry office, he enthusiastically presented the new project declaring: “I love that the palette is equipped with seven shades that can be used every day with easy combinations so that when used with the eye primer they stand out. the shadows – so light and not sticky ”.

Selena Gomez, class 1992, shared two shots to show the product and the different shades; in a short time the post got more than five million likes.