Selena Gomez launches a site for the protection of mental health – NV News

Selena Gomez, born in 1992, hasn’t been on social media for four years. She made this decision to protect your mental health. According to her, it was the best decision of her life.

“The hate and unnecessary confrontations have disappeared since I put down the phone.”

The former Disney star has been in the spotlight since she was just a little girl. And despite this, she never hid her conspicuous age behind her.

He has sold millions of records. He turned the most followed celebrity in the world on Instagram . She lived a turbulent love story (with Justin Bieber). She even underwent a kidney transplant. But she has learned that sometimes you just have to throw everything away to breathe. So, years after rehab admissions, digital detox, and a long battle with depression and anxiety, she worked on creating a project.

Is named Wondermind and it is a digital platform created to help people improve. Selena worked on it between filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building and the launch of its inclusive makeup line, RareBeauty. For what purpose? Changing the perception (and narrative) of mental health doing more education on the subject. What? Through practice, therapy, useful exercises. That’s what saved her: therapy.

“When I realized that I was sick, I looked for support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. It was a moment, that of the diagnosis, in which I felt terror and relief at the same time. Obviously I don’t I was wrong because the veil had been lifted (and I knew there was a problem). But relieved because I finally knew the reason for my suffering and so many years of depression and anxiety. “

the output of Selena has certainly helped many people to rethink and safely consider the help of a therapist. , especially after the difficult months experienced by the pandemic. And this was the impetus to go further. To do something concrete.

Born out of an interview between Daniella Pierson and Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey, Wondermind aims to democratize and normalize mental health through exercises specially designed to heal and free the mind.

The idea of ​​launching this innovative platform occurred to the singer in November, together with her mother. And now it is already active with a set of free resources, tools, podcasts, videos and exercises available to users, so that everyone can work on their mental balance. Wondermind’s goal is to help people deal with these delicate situations in the most pleasant way possible. But the businesswomen already have big plans for the future: They want to create festivals and conventions where they can talk openly about mental health.

