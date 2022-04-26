Selena Gomez launches a strong message to those who criticize her physique: “I am perfect as I am” | Love 40

Selena Gomez He has been facing harmful comments all his life. And it is that society has been judging her physique since she was just a teenager. A practice that, despite the years, is still in force. As much as we are aware of the importance of not damaging with our words on social networks, it seems that people continue to criticize people’s physique.

Selena has been turning a deaf ear to these comments for years. Fortunately, the actress Only crimes in the building He has learned to deal with the haters. The actress has returned to social networks in style, sharing some of the dances that she does on TikTok. Without going any further, this week she has supported the launch of her friend Camila Cabello dancing Bam Bam.

But, in addition, the actress takes advantage of her social networks to send messages full of power. And it is that the American star has wanted to address all those people who comment on her physical changes continuously. A few words have been enough for Selena to make it clear that she is not going to spend time paying attention to those hate messages:

“I don’t care about my weight because people are going to complain anyway. If I’m too thin or if I’m fatter… I’m perfect as I am”said the actress.

This message has been highly applauded by his followers and followers. Because no one has to comment on another person’s physique. In fact, there have been many artists (almost all women, who are the ones who suffer much more from this type of comment) who have denounced these comments on social networks.

In addition, Selena Gomez is aware of the damage that social networks can do. The singer needs breaks from them to take care of her mental health and her self-esteem. And it is that, as she has recognized in several interviews, her daily use was affecting her day to day. A very wise decision that more and more celebs are taking.