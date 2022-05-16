Selena Gomez launches collection of kitchen utensils – El Financiero

“It’s time to start cooking!” Wrote the singer Selena Gómez on Instagram, who a few days ago announced the launch of a colorful collection of pans, pots, glasses, knives and plates.

“I can finally share my collection… It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, haphazardly and happily,” the actress, producer, designer, and entrepreneur wrote on her Instagram.

It is a collaboration with Our Placea migrant company founded in 2019 by Pakistani entrepreneur and activist Shiza Shaheedwho is also a co-founder and former executive director of the nonprofit fund Malala Fund.

about the collection, Shiza Shaheed wrote on Instagram: “Partnering with Selena Gomez has been a dream come true. We launched Our Place just over two years ago to inspire more people to reconnect with her heritage, their food systems, and each other by cooking and sharing food. Selena’s work in the field of mental health and her playful and authentic (and often hilarious!) journey into home cooking They couldn’t better reflect what Our Place stands for.”

They are casseroles with a cause, because Selena commented that 10 percent of profits will be donated to expand mental health services with Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund.

Plates, glasses, spoons and pots are part of Selena’s collection. (Photo: Instagram / @selenagomez).

The actress had already had an approach to the culinary world with her series Selena + Chefa cooking show that premiered on HBO Max in 2020, which was renewed for a fourth season at the end of 2021, in which Gómez explores various dishes and culinary tricks in the company of professional chefs.

Among the notable guests on his show are Ludo Lefebvre, Curtis Stone, Marcus Samuelson, Antonia Lofaso and Jose Andreswho runs World Central Kitchen, a project that currently seeks to bring decent food to Ukraine in the face of war.

How much does Selena Gomez’s cookware collection cost?

The collection is sold in two colors, pink and blue, the favorites of the interpreter of ice-creamthrough the Our Place online store.

The pot is the most expensive piece, it costs 165 dollars (3 thousand 317 Mexican pesos); the ideal pan for making bread is priced at $145 (2 thousand 915 pesos), the same price for the trio of knives.

As for the crockery, four glasses made of recycled glass and natural sand are sold for 50 dollars (little more than a thousand pesos), the same value of four hand-painted porcelain plates, there are also other plates of 40 dollars (four pieces).