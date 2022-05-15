Selena Gomez launches cookware line

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 05.14.2022





The renowned American singer, Selena Gómez has made it clear that she dominates many areas in the artistic world since she has participated as a writer, performer, actress, producer and more in different productions. She now surprises with a new launch but for kitchen lovers.

The interpreter of ‘Ice Cream’ announced through her social networks the launch of her new brand of kitchen utensils in collaboration with the Our Place brand.

“It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook, novice or expert, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and merrily. Our Place is owned by immigrants and women, rooted in building a bigger table,” the actress wrote.

The collection of utensils is very complete, including three pots, pans, knives, glasses, main plates and side plates in electric blue and also in a rosy red tone.

This launch is accompanied by the very popular program broadcast on the streaming platform, HBO Max, in which Selena demonstrates her culinary skills. The 29-year-old star shared a series of photos posing while wearing her new products.

The singer announced that 10 percent of all profits from the sale of her kitchen line will be donated to a foundation.

“We will donate 10 percent of all profits to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s Rare Impact Fund. Time to get cooking!”

