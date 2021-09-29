Selena Gomez launches her new Stay Vulnerable beauty collection

Selena Gomez presented Stay Vulnerable, the new make-up collection of her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Selena Gomez launches Stay Vulnerable Stay Vulnerable is a make-up collection made up of creamy products for lips, cheeks and eyes in the same five-tone pink range. “This collection celebrates the soft, flushed look we get when we feel the most vulnerable,” he explained Selena Gomez on Instagram. “I love how easy these formulas are: easy to apply, easy to put on and easily allow you to achieve a fresh look that lets your true self shine through.”

Selena Gomez launches her "Rare Beauty" brand Each of the products in the collection is available in Nearly Apricot, Nearly Rose, Nearly Neutral, Nearly Mauve and Nearly Berry shades. The products of the Stay Vulnerable line are: a liquid eyeshadow, presented as durable, waterproof and wrinkle resistant; then there is the liquid cream blush, which can be applied both with your fingers and with a brush. Finally there is the gloss, which is committed to offering balm-like hydration with a smooth yet non-sticky finish. THE product prices of the Stay Vulnerable line range from 18 to 21 dollars. Selena has also added some accessories to the new line: a make-up bag, stickers and an eye brush. Stay Vulnerable is already sold out online but will also be available in Sephora perfumeries and on the official website. Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty Last September Selena Gomez launched her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, to promote an idea of ​​make-up, based on individuality and self-love. "Everything we do encourages you to wear your makeup however you like by leaving shine through your uniqueness"explained the 28-year-old artist.