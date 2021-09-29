News

Selena Gomez launches her new Stay Vulnerable beauty collection

Selena Gomez presented Stay Vulnerable, the new make-up collection of her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Stay Vulnerable is a make-up collection made up of creamy products for lips, cheeks and eyes in the same five-tone pink range. “This collection celebrates the soft, flushed look we get when we feel the most vulnerable,” he explained Selena Gomez on Instagram. “I love how easy these formulas are: easy to apply, easy to put on and easily allow you to achieve a fresh look that lets your true self shine through.”

Selena Gomez launches her “Rare Beauty” brand

Each of the products in the collection is available in Nearly Apricot, Nearly Rose, Nearly Neutral, Nearly Mauve and Nearly Berry shades. The products of the Stay Vulnerable line are: a liquid eyeshadow, presented as durable, waterproof and wrinkle resistant; then there is the liquid cream blush, which can be applied both with your fingers and with a brush. Finally there is the gloss, which is committed to offering balm-like hydration with a smooth yet non-sticky finish. THE product prices of the Stay Vulnerable line range from 18 to 21 dollars. Selena has also added some accessories to the new line: a make-up bag, stickers and an eye brush. Stay Vulnerable is already sold out online but will also be available in Sephora perfumeries and on the official website.

Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty

Last September Selena Gomez launched her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, to promote an idea of ​​make-up, based on individuality and self-love. “Everything we do encourages you to wear your makeup however you like by leaving shine through your uniqueness“explained the 28-year-old artist.

The Weeknd, in the Save Your Tears video there is the double of Selena Gomez

Stay Vulnerable, the new spring collection, was launched through a campaign starring Gomez herself shot by her collaborator and friend Petra Collins. “Both Sel and I love creating images together. We find great comfort when I’m behind the camera and she is in front,” Petra Collins told Vogue. “Of course, this is a ‘vulnerable’ experience for both of us. We decided to shoot the way more essential possible. “The behind-the-scenes footage shows Selena Gomez being filmed by Petra Collins as Andrea True Connection’s song” More, More, More “plays in the background.” vulnerability is key to making art. If you’re not vulnerable to doing and open to anything, then what’s the point? ” concluded the photographer and director. The singer has also tried to bare her most authentic self, both for her friends and for fans (Selena boasts 202 million followers on Instagram alone). “Embracing my vulnerability was a journey; it’s something I consider a strength now,” he explained. “It takes courage to share your heart, and I think this should be celebrated. Being vulnerable is important to everything I create because it allows me to share my authentic self and stay true to my vision. “

