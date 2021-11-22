Selena Gomez launches mental health media company

Selena Gomez she is one of the stars who give an important help in broadening the conversation and breaking down the clichés about mental health.

In the past he has often spoken openly about the subject, opening up and making his experience available, and in every sponsorship contract and in every business he always puts a clause concerning the charity on the subject.

Now his commitment becomes even deeper: he announced WonderMind that is to say “a media company that focuses on mental health in a way that has never been done before“, as he reports Entrepreneur.

Selena Gomez, 29 – getty images

Together with her in this adventure are her mother and producer Mandy Teefey and the CEO of The Newsette (a female empowerment company) Daniella Pierson.

“Once I understood what was going on in my mind, I found a purpose – said Selena Gomez – And, over the years, I gained self-confidence. Not like ‘oh, how cute I am’ but that trust that I know what I’m talking about. During my career, I’ve always tried to lend my voice to things that matter. And I have to give my mom credit for that because she taught me everything“.

WonderMind will debut in 2022 and we can expect: “A network of podcasts and daily articles with tips, resources, interviews and innovative tools for mental training. There will be partnerships and the development of intellectual property, such as books and essays, which can be transformed into potential TV series and films“.

ph: getty images