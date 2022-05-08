Selena Gomez launches platform to address mental health and the recommendations of Smart Girl | Lifestyle
Selena Gomez is about to launch the Wondermind mental wellness platform, with which she will offer free resources to people who feel sad, lonely, scared or anxious; that is, those who seek to work with their mental health.
The actress and singer explained what it meant to her to have received a diagnosis about her own health. From the talk she had on Good Morning America, the phrase of the week follows:
“I found that it was really liberating to have the information, to know what was going on. It didn’t scare me. I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. I’ve probably been happier than ever.”
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star noted that learning more about her health had a positive impact on her life, noting that while it’s been “really wonderful” the way she’s improved, her treatment “is a job” every day. It consists of going to the therapist, reading and leaving small cards throughout your house, with reminders, positive messages and phrases that validate your feelings.
She also said she was “passionate” about dialectical-behavioral therapy: “I try to take what is happening and turn it into something beautiful in the best way I can.”
The interpreter will launch Wondermind together with the entrepreneur Daniella Pierson and her mother, Mandy Teefey.
You can find the interview here.
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
What happens when Kim Kardashian launches a new line of SKIMS she calls ‘Fits Everybody’? It recruits the angels who paraded for years with Victoria’s Secret, and who “were fired” in 2021, when the brand announced that it would work on a new image, with the support of other women, who were described as “successful, empowered and diverse “.
Candice Swanepoel (33 years old), Tyra Banks (48), Heidi Klum (48) and Alessandra Ambrosio (40) appeared in the first images of the campaign, which were released this week. The supermodels posed wearing nude and brown lingerie, as they stood in front of a white background.
Kim couldn’t help herself and joined the photo: “Okay I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped and skipped because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice with our collection exclusive SKIMS Fits Everybody,” she wrote on Instagram.
In other images, the German Heidi Klum wore a black thong and a bralette made of elastic fabric. Candice wore a t-shirt and thong, Tyra Banks a bra and panties, and Alessandra a turtleneck bodysuit.
Kim launches this new campaign a few days before the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’, which will arrive on Hulu on April 14.
Balsam Laneige
Price: $22.00
Lip mask that offers intense hydration. It works with Moisture Wrap technology and the Berry Mix Complex formula. It must be used at night.
Although you might think that the wetting is the result of a viscous product, the truth is that it is not sticky or has the texture of products such as Vaseline.
Another reason to buy it? He is the favorite of a long list of celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Iman, Kaia Gerber, Sara Sampaio, Brooke Shields and Sharon Stone.
Laneige Overnight Lip Mask. Price: $22
Reebok x The Jetsons meets The Flintstones
$100.00
They will be on sale starting this Friday, April 8.
There is a pair of shoes designed based on the personalities of the heads of each family.
Inspired by Fred Flintstone, the Classic Leather model is the original design in white, with applications of Pedro’s iconic clothing on the tongue and heel, where the family mascot ‘Sabretooth’ also appears.
The Super Sonic-inspired Classic Leather Legacy AZ features rocket ship details, metallic litmus accents, on/off switches, lightning bolts, and more.
Each character has their own shoes, so there’s plenty to choose from.
The Flintstones Classic Leather Men’s Shoes. Price: $100
The Jetsons Classic Legacy AZ Shoes. Price: $110
The Flintstones TechStyle Lux Bold Tights. Price: $60
The Jetsons Orbit High Fleece Cowl Neck Sweatshirt. Price: $70
Perfume ‘Missing Person’
Price: $96.00
There are two presentations: bottle and travel spray.
In fact, the brand claims that if nudity were perfume, it would smell like ‘Missing Person’.
Phlur ‘Missing Person’ perfume. Price: $96
abdominal exercise wheel
Price: $26.90
Resistant rubber wheel with ergonomic and removable handles and padded pads that protect the knees. Offers support for training at home.
The best part of this kit is that it includes knee pads that protect you from any injury and have a non-slip grip.
Ab Roller. Price: $26.90
Knit crop top
Price: $17.99
Sleeveless, fitted cotton knit top with sweetheart neckline. Striped design in orange, pink and white.