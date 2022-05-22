Selena Gomez Launches ‘Your Words Matter’, New Mental Health Campaign

Several years Selena Gomez is an outspoken advocate for mental health. Now, the 29-year-old American singer used her social networks to announce the launch of a new campaign called ‘Your words matter’, which aims to “educate about the power of your words when talking about mental health” .

This new campaign was born thanks to the association between the make-up brand Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty, and Mental Health First Aid. “Your words matter,” the “Back to you” interpreter told her 317 million followers on her Instagram. “Join this campaign, where we share resources and raise awareness about the power of your words throughout the month. Together we can break the stigma,” she added.

The pop star’s post also features a powerful message that she wrote in her cell phone notepad. “Words can be a barrier for people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health. Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we became aware of the words we use…because they matter,” she noted.

“Even in my own TikTok video, I now realize that my words matter and can have a powerful impact. Like all of you, I am learning every day. We can have a slip, and that’s fine, the important thing is that we try to do better and give each other compassion,” he said. Selena Gomez.

The fans are happy for this work of Selena Gomez. There is no doubt that she is an amazing artist and a great human being.

