Selena Gomez leaves Instagram and returns to TV

Selena Gomez will in fact be the protagonist of a new TV series, Only Murders in the Building, in which she will play a young tenant of an Upper West Side building who finds herself having to investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor. Only Murders in the Building marks an important chapter in Selena’s life who, in fact, returns to television for the first time after the great success of Wizards of Waverly, a series by Disney that consecrated it to the collective imagination.

And it is precisely the experience with Disney that Selena wanted to tell in a presentation panel of the series held by the Television Critics Association. Talking about Wizards of Waverly, the actress said: “I surrendered my life to Disney when I was very young and didn’t really know what I was doing. I was just running around on the set. Now, on the other hand, I feel like a sponge and I try to absorb all the knowledge I can “.

To dispel any doubts that could derive from the declaration, Gomez herself thought of it, who subsequently wanted to underline how her work for the “Mickey Mouse house” was essential for her: “To be precise, I am more than proud of the work I have made with Disney. It’s what made me who I am today. “

And we can’t wait to find out what the new adventures of this brand new Selena Gomez will be.