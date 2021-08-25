News

Selena Gomez leaves Instagram and returns to TV

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Selena Gomez will in fact be the protagonist of a new TV series, Only Murders in the Building, in which she will play a young tenant of an Upper West Side building who finds herself having to investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor. Only Murders in the Building marks an important chapter in Selena’s life who, in fact, returns to television for the first time after the great success of Wizards of Waverly, a series by Disney that consecrated it to the collective imagination.

Selena Gomez

Loading...
Advertisements

Instagram

And it is precisely the experience with Disney that Selena wanted to tell in a presentation panel of the series held by the Television Critics Association. Talking about Wizards of Waverly, the actress said: “I surrendered my life to Disney when I was very young and didn’t really know what I was doing. I was just running around on the set. Now, on the other hand, I feel like a sponge and I try to absorb all the knowledge I can “.

To dispel any doubts that could derive from the declaration, Gomez herself thought of it, who subsequently wanted to underline how her work for the “Mickey Mouse house” was essential for her: “To be precise, I am more than proud of the work I have made with Disney. It’s what made me who I am today. “

And we can’t wait to find out what the new adventures of this brand new Selena Gomez will be.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

924
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
746
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
731
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
572
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
561
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
559
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
542
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
500
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
476
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
468
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top