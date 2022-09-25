Selena Gómez leaves the “most toxic” addiction, has been “clean” for 4 years

Before the sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner became the undisputed queens of Instagramthe female celebrity that led this famous social network was the actress and singer Selena Gomez. However, the protagonist of ‘Only murders in the building’ did not manage to handle this manifestation of love (and often hate) on the part of her immense community of followers, becoming a addicted at social networks in a very short time. In fact, her addiction was so strong that she could spend hours in front of her cell phone checking the comments on her Instagram profile, completely distancing herself from her daily commitments and activities. Because of this, the celebrity decided to completely get away from what she considered her addiction. ‘more toxic’and is currently very proud to wear 4 years totally “clean” of the influences of the networks.

In an interview for ‘Vogue’, the singer admitted that she was addicted to social networks and after suffering some panic attacks, depression and anxiety, she decided to completely remove the Instagram application from her mobile to focus on her mental health and to regain your self-esteem. “My self-esteem was destroyed. She was depressed, anxious”, explained the singer. “I felt like I wasn’t giving my fans everything, and they could see that, which I think was a complete distortion. As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I kind of freaked out. It had become something that consumed me so much. I woke up to see it and went to sleep watching it. I was an addictAdded Justin Bieber’s ex.



Selena Gomez/ Agency

Now, four years later, the star admits that stepping away from social media has been one of the best decisions of her life. In an interview for ‘Good Morning America’, the interpreter of ‘Lose You to Love Me’ stated that being away from the internet has been a very radical change in her life, but that it was definitely something that she had to do. “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happierI am more present, I connect more with people. makes me feel normal”, assured the interpreter.

Selena Gómez creates her own platform to help people suffering from mental health problems

Likewise, Selena Gómez commented that after having distanced herself from conventional social networks (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) she decided to create a new platform called ‘Wondermind‘, a platform designed to help and guide people who suffer from a mental health problem, offering totally free access to support portals, as long as they are a large community of people who go through similar situations and who may feel misunderstood sometime.

Selena Gomez is not the only celebrity who has decided to stay away from social media to prioritize her mental health and emotional stability. Tom Holland, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande; and elite athletes, Simone Billes Y Naomi Osakaalso made the decision to close their accounts on social networks.