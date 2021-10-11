Selena Gomez leaves the music? | Shocked fans

American pop star Selena Gomez and the statement that shocked her many ago: is she about to leave music? Let’s find out what he revealed.

Young, gorgeous and very talented, the American pop star Selena Gomez is one of the most loved artists in the world. She made her young girl debut on the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly and its popularity has skyrocketed ever since. At the same time as the acting, however, there has always been there great passion for music, which Selena has cultivated since she was very young.

During his career he has already published 4 music albums, the last of which is Rare, released last January 2020. In the past, the 29-year-old singer has faced several problems with mental and physical health, problems that for a certain period of his life also influenced his artistic career. Forced to cancel concerts several times due to panic attacks, in a recent interview revealed something shocking that surprised American fans a lot: Is the star going to leave the music? Let’s read his statements together.

Goodbye to music for Selena Gomez?

In a recent interview with Vogue USA, the Rare singer spoke very honestly about her career in the music world, and her many criticisms received over the years. The negative judgments influenced his decisions a lot, so much so that apparently the star is considering the idea of ​​abandoning music. “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t take you seriously” he has declared. “There were times when I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing it?‘”

The singer then referred to one of her latest released singles, Lose You to Love Me. “I felt it was the best song I ever released, but for some people it was still not enough“. The singer then said, according to what Sky Tg 24 reports, of wanting to give oneself one last chance before finally retiring from the music scene. We hope this does not happen, and you?