Selena Gomez: “Leaving social media was the best thing I’ve ever done”

Queen of the charts, Selena Gomez was also the queen of social media: for a moment, it was 2016, she managed to break the record by becoming the most followed on Instagram, taking the lead from Taylor Swift and ousting Beyoncé. But then he ** dropped out **. For three years now, his profiles – Twitter, as well as Instagram – are managed by his assistant: there are mostly official photos, the frames of his private life are very rare, but she is no longer the one who posts, and above all she is no longer the one who moderates the comments and replies. At the most it sends the contents via email to those who now even have the passwords of their account.

He confirmed this in an interview with Vogue US, who dedicated the April cover to her. An interview that is causing a sensation, also because the former Disney starlet announced he was ready to retire from the world of music, of wanting to rehearse with a last album before devoting himself exclusively to acting. “It’s hard to continue if people don’t really take you seriously. I was convinced that Lose You To Love Me (2019 single, ed.) was my best song ever, but for some it still wasn’t enough, ”he told Vogue.

A river interview, in which the 28-year-old retraced her career, spoke with an open heart about her fears and how she became mature, also commenting on her drastic decision to leave social media. She stated that it was the best she had ever taken, arriving almost by chance one morning, as she went through the photos on Instagram and out of the blue said to herself “I’m done”. “I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. When I decided to quit, I immediately felt free “.

Second thoughts? Selena confirmed to Vogue US that she never had any. “Everyone always asks me:” Are you secretly on Instagram? “. I have no reason to lie “he added, confirming that he no longer even has the app on his smartphone or the passwords. “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I freaked out. It had become exhausting, I felt like a drug addict. I felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, as if it were putting things in my head I didn’t want to worry about. ‘

A risk too great, for everyone and for her in particular, who for years has been suffering from Lupus (autoimmune disease generated by stress) and bipolar disorder. Now he has understood, however, that a way to feel lighter exists, and also passes by ignoring easy and dangerous judgments.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Pamela Anderson escapes from social media: “They want to control our brain”

READ ALSO

The stars escaped from social networks