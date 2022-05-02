Selena Gomez lived an embarrassing moment at the Met Gala

During the last appearance of the actress and singer Selena Gomezon the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York, The famous lived a very uncomfortable moment that prevented her from enjoying her stay at the event as much as possible.

The also producer, who after the celebration, revealed that the ‘faux pas’ she performed at one of the most important events in the world of fashion was not the best, which made her want to quickly flee the place, even though it wasn’t what he did.

Yes ok, Selena Gomez’s wish was to look radiant and spectacular during her fifth appearance at the Met Galaeverything turned out very differently than expected because her self-tan made her look almost orange, which caught the attention of many.

Although in front of the cameras she was very uncomfortableat the event held on the first Monday of May in 2018, the interpreter of ‘A year without rain’ He did not hesitate to address the issue and open up about his striking appearance, which made her think that it was going to generate a lot of negative criticism.

“I am completely orange. This is going to be terrible, they are going to eat me alive”, the singer revealed, what she thought during the event.

According to the artist, applied a self-tanner that looked beautiful, but as hours passed, the product had a greater reaction than he had intended, causing his skin to appear a darker color, which made it appear that he had an orange complexion.

“I was getting ready for the Met Gala and we wanted to add some color. So I put on some suntan lotion and it looked really beautiful and very uniform. As the night progressed, it got a little darker and darker.”confessed Selena Gomezduring the event.

However, that was not all, since As soon as she entered the premises she began to see her photographs and what was said about her and her physical appearance, she felt worse, but he knew how to take it with humor, because at the end of the event he shared a video on his networks accompanied by the legend “Me seeing my Met photos.”