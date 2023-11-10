Selena Gomez looks effortlessly chic in black leather coat and mini skirt while out in NYC, a day after returning to social media

By Jacqueline Lindenberg for DailyMail.com









Selena Gomez showed off her eye-catching style in a monochromatic outfit while out with a group of friends in New York City on Thursday.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31 – who returned to Instagram a day earlier after a break amid the Israel-Gaza war – was seen stopping by Amsterdam Billiards for a fun night out in the Big Apple.

The star wore a black turtleneck sweater tucked into the waist of her black skirt to stay warm in the cool fall temperatures.

She added a pair of transparent, black tights and also opted for closed-toed, black pumps to complete her overall look for the evening.

The former Disney Channel star paired the ensemble with a long, black leather coat, which she then wrapped tightly around herself while walking down a crowded sidewalk.

Her dark hair was pulled back into a messy bun, leaving a few loose locks bordering the left side of her face.

Selena opted for minimal accessories to make the outfit the main focal point, and added a pair of mini silver earrings.

The Rare Beauty founder was spotted strolling down a street in Manhattan as she headed to a pool hall.

The star’s visit comes just a day after she returned to Instagram after previously announcing she was taking a break from the app amid the Israel-Gaza war.

In celebration of the comeback, she took to her Instagram Stories while posing inside Moose Craft Barbecue, a Texas-inspired restaurant located in Los Angeles.

Gomez was presumably filming her hit series, Selena + Chef, and posed while leaning forward on a counter inside the eatery.

She wore a red outfit with an apron on top, and was accompanied by the owners, Michelle and Andrew Munoz. As Selena grabbed a large tray of food, the threesome posed for a memorable photo together.

Shortly after sharing the content of her Stories, the Single Soon hitmaker was seen stepping out in NYC to watch the Knicks vs. Spurs game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Last month at the end of October, Selena told her fans and followers that she wanted to take a break from social media and explained that she was ‘sick’ regarding ‘innocent people getting hurt’.

She wrote, ‘I am taking a break from social media because it breaks my heart to see the horror, hatred, violence and terror going on in the world.’

‘People being tortured and killed or any act of hatred towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect all people, especially children, and stop that violence once and for all. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or the hashtags.’

Gomez concluded, ‘I can’t stand hurting innocent people. This is what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But there won’t be a post. Love, Selena.’

The singer also uploaded a black-and-white photo of her younger sister and wrote, ‘Having a sister makes me tragically sick every day. ‘I would do anything for children and innocent lives.’

Earlier this year in February, the actress had taken a break from social media amid the ongoing drama surrounding her ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

At the time, she said on TikTok, ‘I’m so happy, I’m so lucky, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I couldn’t be happier.’

‘I am good. I like me the way I am, I don’t care about it, I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care about it. I love who I am. And yes, I’m going to take a second off social media, because it’s a little silly.

She admitted, ‘And I’m 30, I’m too old for this…but I love you guys so much! And I’ll see you guys soon, I’m just…I’m just going to take a break from everything.

Earlier this year, she told Vanity Fair on the subject of social media, ‘People can call me ugly or stupid and I can say anything. But these people become elaborate.

‘They write paragraphs that are very specific and mean. I will keep crying continuously. I was constantly worried…I couldn’t do it anymore. “It was a waste of my time,” Gomez revealed.

The actress explained that she feels TikTok is ‘less of an enemy’ and added, ‘There are amazing things about social media – connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.’

‘But usually it’s filtered out (for me now). I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments are concerned, my team will put together some things that are encouraging.