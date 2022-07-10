Selena Gomez Looks Glamorous In An Elegant Louis Vuitton Pajama Set As She Steps Out In Paris

Selena Gomez showed off her playful sense of style when she stepped out of her Paris hotel room in chic star-print Louis Vuitton pajamas on Saturday.

The 29-year-old actress/singer nailed both warmth and elegance in the cream button-down, paired with matching lace-up pants.

She paired the comfy ensemble with black leather sliders, carrying a small white clutch bag to add a touch of glamour.

Cozy chic: Selena Gomez showed off her playful sense of style when she stepped out of her Paris hotel room in chic star print Louis Vuitton pajamas on Saturday

Selena accessorized with huge silver earrings and recognized her elegant raven locks in a bun.

The former Disney Channel child star wore her locks in a sleek side parting, opting for a clean and sophisticated makeup look.

Selena sported a soft, winged eye with coral pink lipstick as she smiled for the cameras.

Glam: The 29-year-old actress/singer nailed both comfort and elegance in the cream button-down, paired with matching drawstring pants

It comes as the Rare Beauty founder recently appeared to hint at new music in a short video posted to her TikTok account on Wednesday.

His most recent mainstream release was last year’s Spanish EP Revelation.

He made a brief appearance in a recording studio, though his tantalizing clip featured no music and barely any sound.

Coming soon: Selena teased upcoming music with a video of herself standing next to a recording studio microphone that she posted to TikTok on Wednesday

Selena looked effortlessly cool in a black leather jacket and matching blouse underneath.

She showed off her prominent pout and thin gold earrings as she gazed at the camera while tilting her head.

The Spring Breakers star had her jet-black hair tied back, strands swinging to outline her face, and kept a set of studio headphones on the microphone.

She was bathed in elegant pink and purple light, but she didn’t utter a syllable in the video, and the only audible sound was the rustle of her clothes as she moved.

Back in black: Selena looked effortlessly cool in a black leather jacket and matching blouse underneath She wore her jet-black hair pulled back and wore gold earrings.

“New,” Selena captioned her post, suggesting she had music on the way.

He noted that he had returned to work in music at the end of last month on the premiere of the second season of Only Murders In The Building.

‘Actually working I’m in [music] right now,’ Selena said recently ET on the red carpet. It’s been a little hectic with this, but I’m in the studio. I’m excited.’

His most recent release was the February single Let Somebody Go, a collaborative song with Coldplay that was released on the band’s album Music Of The Spheres.

However, Selena is not credited as a songwriter on the tune, unlike most of her own music.

Tricky: But the singer didn’t include any new music, and the clip was almost silent.

Before that, he released his Revelation EP, mostly in Spanish, in March of last year.

At that point, she raved like a rolling stone about the experience of singing in what had been her primary language until she was seven years old.

“Exploring this side of me has been amazing,” he gushed. “It really allowed me to take my voice to a different place. I felt very safe when I sang. I hope people listen to that hard work and enjoy it.’

The artist’s last full-length album was her 2020 hit Rare, which made its debut atop the Billboard 200 album chart.

Selena appears ready to return to music after wrapping up the second season of her critically acclaimed Hulu mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building.

She co-stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short as neighbors in a New York City apartment building who share their fascination with a true crime podcast.

But once one of their building’s residents mysteriously dies, the three spring into action to investigate the death while starting their own podcast.

The second season of Only Murders In The Building premiered on Hulu on June 28 and follows a weekly release model.