Selena Gomez looks super strong as she designs a bikini for her friend’s line

Selena Gomez Help keep the summer spirit alive on Instagram. The singer was featured on the La’Mariette swimwear line account, where she modeled the brand’s Caroline Bikini Top. With four white flowers in her hair, she looks sunny and stunning:

Gomez’s girlfriend and former assistant, Teresa Mingus. She co-founded the line, and this isn’t the first time Gomez has appeared as a model for the brand. Gomez went viral when she posted a photo of herself showing off her kidney scar in Selena’s signature one-piece swimsuit:

She also styled the brand’s Caroline bikini top and bottom in a photo shared to the brand’s Instagram on September 4:

Mingus, who played Gomez in One Piece, talks to ELLE.com about this photo shoot earlier this month. Seeing Gomez feel so powerful in a Lamariette piece, Mingus said, “Oh, she felt good.” “It’s funny because I actually took the photo. She knew exactly what she wanted to do. And that was the first picture I took of him. She took 10, and that was the first photo. She said, ‘That’s it.’ «

Mingus continued, “She said, ‘I want to talk about my scar. I want it to be normal. I want it to be organic.” And that was the outfit she wanted to wear. We were ready all day, and then she whispered to me, ‘Hey, I think we should go home now and do a little photo shoot.’ And I said, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine by me.’ She is very supportive.”

Mingus told ELLE.com that the trip Gomez and Mingus took to Newport Beach together inspired a “day trip” photo of the bikini Gomez wears in the new shot. [Selena and I] We were shopping for antiques and we found all these cute suits. She said, “You have to wear a suit like this or a pattern like this.” And then we had a very nice day on a boat. It was so much fun, but that was always in the back of my mind. I do not want to do that [then]; The time was not right. She knew it would be good if we did it the right way.”

