Selena Gomez Looks Unrecognizable As Videl From ‘Dragon Ball Z’ – Movie News

The perfect casting? This is how Selena Gomez, star of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, would look like Videl from ‘Dragon Ball Z’.

The user Samukarts has become known on social networks because he makes some of the most daring and accurate fanarts in the world of anime. For example, he turned Hugh Jackman into Piccolo and, his most recent creation, aims to Selena Gomez as the perfect signing for Videl in a live-action of Dragon Ball Z.

The actress, currently starring Only Murders in the Building and will have its second season in Star Plus in the month of June, look great in @Samukarts fan art. In fact, the artist from Brazil has revealed that this illustration did not occur to him, but was made after “many requests” from the community. Well there, Selenators!

In Akira Toriyama’s work, Videl is the daughter of Mr. Satan and Gohan’s wife, an extremely important character not only because of her connections, but because she is the former protector of Satan City. In fact, the artist was inspired by the first appearances of this figure in Dragon Ball Z, as it is well mentioned in GeekMi News.



Instagram/Samukarts This is what Selena Gomez looks like as Videl from ‘Dragon Ball Z’.



It is a reality that, most of the time, attempts to convert an anime to live-action are completely disastrous. Here we have as an example what was achieved with dragonball evolution, one of the worst movies that fans of this story have seen. This film premiered in 2009 with the direction of Justin Wong and the performances of Justin Chatwin and Emmy Rossum.

Do you agree with the signing of Selena Gomez as Videl? Let’s apply for a live-action right now! Remember that you can follow the work of the actress in Only Murders in the Buildingthe series that became a success on Hulu and that you can see in Star Plus throughout Latin America.