Selena Gomez looks very different and somber in new promotional photo

United States.- Selena Gomez uploaded a promotional photo of his next documentary film via Instagram yesterday. The 30-year-old celebrity has uploaded a black and white photo where she is looking straight ahead as she shows a gloomy face. Her profile was highlighted by a mirror that was to her right.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, was written about the also singer along with the release date of the production, November 4. In her caption, Gomez wrote: ‘The My Mind & Me trailer is coming Monday. I’m a little nervous but also excited to share this side of me with all of you.’

The first trailer for the documentary was released last month and showed a very happy Selena. Her Famous reflects on her journey through childhood fame and her most challenging moments throughout her artistic journey. The film’s director, Alek Keshishian, describes the Apple film as “a six-year labor of love, one breakthrough, every breath.”

After years in the public spotlight, Selena reaches an unimaginable level of fame, however, in this moment of glory, an unexpected turn leads her into obscurity. This totally raw and very private new documentary covers her six-year journey back into the light.

In these last six years, the actress went through a hugely public breakup with Justin Bieber in 2013, she was also in The Meadow rehab center in 2014. She continued to be an advocate for mental health awareness, through Rare Impact Fund. In 2017, the famous one shared with her fans that she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus.

I don’t think I made the right decisions, because I didn’t accept it,” she recalled, noting that she continued touring, recording in the studio and living life as usual despite terrible side effects, including chronic pain and anxiety.

‘That is extremely selfish and, at the same time, really unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that. After her kidney transplant, she got back together with Bieber, only to break up for good in early 2018.

