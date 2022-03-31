Selena Gomez loves her little sister Gracie who is already a mini fashionista

Selena Gomez he has a “favorite person” and it’s his little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. The little girl is only 8 years old, she is already an icon fashionist on social networks, and although most of the time she remains away from the public eye, when she shows up on her older sister’s account, she does it with the best mini outfits and a great charisma that leaves fans of the singer in awe.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey posed together with evening looks

Some days ago, Selena Gomez shared a tender postcard on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing with her little 8-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. Both showed their best profiles fashionistas in the photo and took elegant evening dresses in colors pink and blue. The singer was very sophisticated with a satin dress in bubble gum pink, midi length, with neck and gathers in the front molding of the piece. For the footwear he chose a high stiletto sandals with glitter.

Gracie Elliot Teefey and Selena Gomez posed together in fashionista outfits. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

She completed the fashion bet with a collected hairstyle from low ponytail and side parting; and a make up in tune with pink shadows for the eyelid area, mascara in jet black, a colored lipstick naked with a matte finish, and blush on the cheeks.

gracieher younger sister on her mother’s side Mandy, posed for the cameras with a blue princess cut dress with glitter appliqués and silver sequins in the skirt areaWhat is it voluminous and slipper style. combined the piece glam nails on black suede boots, low cane and square heel.

Adding style to your total lookthe mini Selena wore some sculptured nails with French design and the golden hair loose and in the wind.

Gracie Elliot Teefey and Selena Gomez dressed in night looks and swept the likes on the networks. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez).

“My favorite human forever” wrote the artist in the photo caption of the publication that, in a few hours, reached almost 7 million likes at the time he received about 32 thousand comments by fans around the world.

“Is beautiful”, “It is so cute”, “They both look so cute together”, “Gracie is growing up so fast”, “cute”, “we love them both”; They were some of the many messages with words of affection that they dedicated to the sisters.

As proof that the mini fashionista grew up, follows in the footsteps of her sister Selena’s style and feels comfortable posing for the cameras, just remember them when they arrived together at the Premiere of Frozen 2, just over two years ago.

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie glam up at the world premiere of “Frozen 2” in November 2019. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images via AFP) By: Getty Imagesvia AFP

