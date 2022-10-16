Selena Gomez, Macaulay Culkin… These stars who almost played in the series

After twelve seasons of humour, friendship, love and science, The Big Bang Theory bowed out in 2019. If the end of the cult sitcom was not initially planned, it was Jim Parsons, the interpreter of Sheldon Cooper, who signed the end of the program. Indeed, at the end of the twelfth season, the 46-year-old actor learned of the death of his father. A painful event that made him put a lot of things in perspective. “If you tell me that I only have six years left to live, like my father, then I tell myself that there are plenty of other things that I would like to do“, he had confided to David Tennant, who should make his comeback in the cult series Doctor Who. Without the presence of Sheldon Cooper, on whom the comic genius of the show largely rested, it is difficult to imagine a sequel to the adventures of Penny, Leonard, Howard and the others.

This role that Sandra Bullock could have played in The Big Bang Theory

Because The Big Bang Theory, it is above all an unforgettable cast with undeniable chemistry. It is therefore difficult to imagine other actors embodying our favorite characters. And yet… In his new book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Jessica Radloff reveals in particular that the producers of the show would have liked Ringo Starr to play the absent father of Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg. “It all started with a fun conversation about Simon’s haircut and physical appearance“, said the co-creator, Chuck Lorre. If they submit the idea to the team of the former drummer of the Beatles, the answer is a definitive no. Sandra Bullock, actress adored by the character of Raj Koothrappali, also had was approached to accompany the latter during the Nobel Prize ceremony, in the very last episode of the series, an offer she had to decline in favor of Sarah Michelle Gellar, our international Buffy.

Macauley Culkin and Selena Gomez, approached for two key roles

Another shock announcement: the role of Leonard Hofstadter could have fallen to Macaulay Culkin. The former child star of Mom I missed the plane could have replaced Johnny Galecki. “We had some really great meetings with Macaulay… Then he finally said he wasn’t interested”, reported the other co-creator of the show, Bill Prady. Jessica Radloff also reveals that Kate Micucci, who played Lucie, one of Raj’s girlfriends in season 6, had auditioned for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler, Sheldon’s great love. Finally the scales had tipped in favor of Mayim Bialik, holder of a doctorate in neuroscience, like her character. Another famous actress could also have been part of the cast. Fan of the show, Selena Gomez was approached by the producers to play Amy’s half-sister, described as “beautiful, awesome and that everyone loves”. Unfortunately for us, the star’s busy schedule Only Murders in The Building got the better of the project.

