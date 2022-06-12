Selena Gomez made an impact with a white shirt minidress ideal for summer

With her recent look, Selena Gomez he has understood what styles are like that transcend beyond a single summer season. The singer arrived at the Red carpet of the premiere of Only Murders In The Buildingin The Angelswearing one of the summer garments that more than one trendThey are quite a style statement.

That is precisely the contribution that the mini shirt dresses they make fashion. Being a garment that does not follow what the catwalks dictate, because it will always be in the closet, like a classic piece that can be called upon when we need to be ready for an event—or even the office—in a matter of seconds. The actress, Selena Gomezconfirms it.

How to wear a mini white shirt dress according to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wears a white mini dress with silver heeled sandals. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The actress of the hulu series has worn one of the short dresses that should not be missing in your wardrobe. It is a design with laces that simulate the silhouette of a corset, with long sleeves and a neck, signed by prada.

The advantage of the model is that when carrying a monochrome dress, the options of footwear they multiply, because it is easier to combine it. For example, the singer has worn it with some heeled sandals in silver color. A choice that, with the help of her stylist, Kate Young, puts her on the podium of style inspiration for the season.