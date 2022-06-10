Selena Gomez, Madonna…: who was invited to Britney Spears’ wedding?

The Republicans’ score in the 2022 presidential election was the worst the party has ever known with less than 5%, and Nicolas Sarkozy refused to support Valérie Pécresse following her defeat. This Friday, the former president spoke about this campaign with Figaro Magazine and mentioned his call to vote for Emmanuel Macron. He, in passing, spoke of his defeat against François Hollande in 2012.

“(Emmanuel Macron) was re-elected, I didn’t get there, even if it was by little” he confided. “It’s worth putting that to his credit”

Nicolas has insisted that he no longer feels any “obligation” to his party.

Moreover, the lack of support from the former head of state for Valérie Pécresse did not please the Republicans very much. He was even absent during the big meeting in Paris in April.

Now, Nicolas Sarkozy claims to be committed to the president and not the LRs.

“I have an obligation to the country,” he said. “If the president-elect asks me to help him, I do it. I would have even done it with Hollande if he hadn’t wanted to destroy me.”

For the next legislative elections, the former tenant of the Élysée supported Marine Brenier, former deputy of the Republics in the Alpes-Maritimes, the Horizons candidate who will confront Christelle d’Intorni, candidate LR.