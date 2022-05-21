Selena Gomez makes a statement about mental health at the White House

Selena Gómez has become one of the American celebrities to lead the fight for the visibility of mental health. Proof of this is her recent participation in the Mental Health Defense Forum at the White House, which fights to value self-care. The actress, who has received psychological treatment for several years, encouraged to talk about these issues without fear or hesitation, as well as to normalize it.

The 29-year-old American interpreter was diagnosed with anxiety and bipolar disorder a few years ago, and for this reason she asked at this event that everyone who feels bad about themselves go to therapy so they can talk about their health “freely and without shame”. And it is that treating this type of disease can be a cable piece in the lives of many patients.





“Just to tell a little about my journey, once I found out what was happening to me on a mental level, there was more freedom to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it…”, he explained. “I must give the example that it is a topic that can and should be talked about,” said the singer during her speech, claiming that her words could help other people who felt bad.

In addition, the interpreter of songs like who says either Same Old Love denounced that not everyone can have “access” to adequate treatment and that everyone should be able to do so “regardless of age, race, religion or sexual orientation”. It was all a call to the authorities to try to address the issue of mental health.



Selena Gomez during her speech at the White House Instagram / selena gomez

“I want to challenge other companies and individuals to make a difference in the world by taking action to de-stigmatize mental health,” he added. In fact, in 2018 the singer had to enter a psychiatric center due to a great emotional crisis, which kept her away from her professional career and social networks for a few months.

“We need all the help we can get to develop resources and services and increase youth access to those services,” Gomez said, drawing on her own experience and that of thousands of others. Gómez allocates a part of the sales of her beauty brand rare at the bottom Rare Impact Fund, which offers young people access to basic services related to mental health. The one who one day was one of the recognized faces of Disney is not the only one who has made allegations for mental health, she is joined by other companions such as Demi Lovato or Miley Cyrus.

