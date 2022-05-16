Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes fun of Justin Bieber’s wife

Selena Gómez is in the eye of the hurricane after making fun of haley bieberthe current wife of his ex-partner Justin Bieber through a video of TikTok. It all started when a few days ago Hailey shared a video where she shows what her routine is skin care for before putting on make-up, and also as you put on make-up. It should be noted that the model usually shares this type of content on a regular basis on her social networks, which is why it caused a strong controversy when Selena Gómez made a video almost the same as those made by Bieber’s wife.

Through TikTok, Gómez shared a video five hours later with a controversial attitude, since everything indicates that he was imitating Bieber’s current partner. The former Disney star caused so much criticism with just a few seconds of her recording that she had to go out and apologize, because said video showed certain overreacted gestures.

