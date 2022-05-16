Selena Gomez makes fun of Justin Bieber’s wife

Selena Gómez is in the eye of the hurricane after making fun of haley bieberthe current wife of his ex-partner Justin Bieber through a video of TikTok. It all started when a few days ago Hailey shared a video where she shows what her routine is skin care for before putting on make-up, and also as you put on make-up. It should be noted that the model usually shares this type of content on a regular basis on her social networks, which is why it caused a strong controversy when Selena Gómez made a video almost the same as those made by Bieber’s wife.



Through TikTok, Gómez shared a video five hours later with a controversial attitude, since everything indicates that he was imitating Bieber’s current partner. The former Disney star caused so much criticism with just a few seconds of her recording that she had to go out and apologize, because said video showed certain overreacted gestures.

Users of social networks crossed out Selena for her bad attitudes and for having made fun of the model, since she copied some of Hailey’s gestures such as the way she raised her eyebrows, for example. Now, Selena claims that she did not make fun of her but came out to apologize for her misunderstanding and even disabled her comments on her TikTok account. “That’s why I believe in mental health care. Guys, I have no idea what I’ve done, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intention, ”said the actress. Let us remember that her fans have created a certain rivalry between the two since the two have been related to the Canadian singer.

Mental health

Just a month ago, Selena Gómez returned to interact on social networks after having moved away from them for a while to take care of her mental health. The actress is clear about how toxic social networks can be, and with each message she has released, she has become an important figure in popular culture by showing that appearance is not what is significant. However, she had to go through a difficult process of acceptance as a result of the hurtful comments she received, which deeply affected her mental health. For this reason, she decided to found the WonderMind platform with the aim of providing support and help to people who are going through a difficult time and mental struggle, about the platform created by her she said “it is an ecosystem of mental exercise”.