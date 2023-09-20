Selena Gomez makes her fans crazy by wearing a low-cut blouse that highlights her charm

singer Selena Gomez She is one of the most adored and desired celebrities in show business thanks to her remarkable artistic talent. And those are the characteristics that undoubtedly make millions of his fans around the world fall in love with him.,

A few hours ago, through her Instagram stories, the interpreter shared a photo in which she admired herself while posing in front of a mirror. Wearing tight jeans and a low-cut gray blouse highlights her stunning charm.,

As expected, the 31-year-old’s publication immediately began receiving thousands of likes and all kinds of favorable comments.

“Beautiful”, “Selena is getting more beautiful every day”, “Mamacita”, “Fantastic figures” and “Justin Bieber should be sorry”, are some of the messages he left for her.

Just a few days ago, Selena Gomez came into limelight during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Thanks to the red transparent low-cut and tight dress, she showed off her hourglass figure,

