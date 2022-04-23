Selena Gomez makes history at the 2022 AMAS

In March 2021, Selena Gomez released his fourth EP, ‘Revelación’, which was his first record production full of songs in Spanish. This surprising album made the American artist nominated in three categories of the Latin American Music Awards 2022, better known as WADA 2022, succeeding in one of them.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

Selena Gomez She was nominated for Favorite Pop Album for Breakthrough, Favorite Female Artist, and Favorite Pop Artist (winner). The 29-year-old American star won in this category, where she faced other great Latin artists such as Camilo Echeverry, Enrique Iglesias, Kali Uchis, Luis Fonsi and Sebastián Yatra.

SELENA GOMEZ CONFESSES HER STATE OF MENTAL HEALTH: “IT’S HARD TO GET OUT OF BED”

Although she has not yet spoken on her Instagram profile, the international media assure that the interpreter of ‘Once upon a time’ is very happy to have won an award at such an important event. Of course, her fans are also very excited and showered her with praise on social media. “You deserve this award and many more for this beautiful album,” commented a fan.

SELENA GOMEZ AND TAYLOR SWIFT, A TRUE FRIENDSHIP THROUGH THE YEARS

It should be noted that the ‘Revelation’ EP features collaborations with artists Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake. In total, it has 7 songs and the main single of the record project is ‘De una vez’, whose music video has more than 88 million views on YouTube. It’s a complete success!

Although it was her first time singing several songs in Spanish, Selena Gomez did an extraordinary job. Her fans are very proud and hope that this year she will be encouraged to release new songs.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!