Selena Gomez makes history with Emmy nomination as producer

Los Angeles, Jul 13 (EFE) .- The artist Selena Gómez became the second Latina to be nominated for an Emmy Award as a producer for the comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” – after Salma Hayek was in 2007 for “Ugly Betty” -, despite having been overlooked in the category of actress.

The 29-year-old star is included in Tuesday’s nominations for the biggest awards in American television along with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who received nominations for best actor in a comedy series.

The specialized magazine Variety highlighted that Gómez’s inclusion represents the second time that a Latina has been among the producers nominated for a comedy series (after Hayek) in the 74-year history of the Emmys.

She added that only one Latina has ever won as a producer in any of the awards’ main categories (Celia D. Costas for “Angels in America” ​​in 2004).

However, it was surprising that the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences did not include Gomez among the acting nominees for his starring role in “Only Murders in the Building.”

His absence in this category is one of the most notorious in an edition of the Emmys in which the years in which icons of Hispanic interpretation such as Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”), Penélope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”) and John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”) landed several of the most highly rated roles on the small screen.

Only Guatemalan Oscar Isaac will be nominated for the Emmy for best actor in a limited series (miniseries) for his work in “Scenes from a Marriage,” the modern version of Ingmar Bergman’s classic that has dazzled critics.

Speaking to The New York Times about the “Only Murders” nominations, Steve Martin said he was “bummed that Selena wasn’t nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances.”

Variety noted that Gomez’s omission is “incredibly discouraging,” considering only two Latinas have received acting nominations: Rita Moreno for “9 to 5” in 1983 and America Ferrera, who won for “Ugly Betty” in 2007 and was nominated for acting. once more the following year.

Still, he added, “hopefully Gomez’s work on season two (of ‘Only Murders in the Building’) will make it into the 2023 Emmy season discussions.”

“Proudly identified as a third-generation Mexican American, the inclusion of Gómez (as a producer) is a breath of fresh air for Latino representation in Hollywood,” he said.

