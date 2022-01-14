Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Cole and Dylan Sprouse and the other stars who turn 30 in 2022

Cara Delevingne, Cardi B, Nick Jonas …

Time flies and many of your favorite stars cross the finish line 30 years In the 2022!

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Cole and Dylan Sprouse and many others, who keep us company with their songs, films and TV series, are born in 1992 and so this year a special birthday awaits them, their thirtieth. Here is who turns 30 in 2022:

Selena Gomez

The birthday of the singer and actress is July 22nd. This year he also celebrates 20 years of career: he made his debut in Barney & Friends in 2002.

Miley Cyrus

You met her in 2006 thanks to the role of Hannah Montana: celebrate the years on November 23.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse

The twins rose to fame with the Zack and Cody series at the Grand Hotel. Today Cole stars in Riverdale, while you saw Dylan in After 2. Their birthday is August 4th.

Demi Lovato

Last year he gave us the record “Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over“and next August 20 will be 30 years.

Nick Jonas

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers crosses the milestone of 30 years on September 16.

Cardi B

Yes, the rapper is the same age as Selena, Demi and Miley! Belcalis Almánzar (Cardi B’s real name) celebrates the birthday on 11 October.

Cara Delevingne

She and Selena Gomez just got together a matching tattoo as a symbol of their friendship. I’m BFF, co-star in the new season of Only Murders in the Building and peers: Cara was born on August 12.

Vanessa Morgan

On the set of Riverdale there will be celebrations: in addition to Cole Sprouse, the star who plays Toni Topaz also turns 30 this year. Was born on March 23. Vanessa became a mother in January 2021.

Taylor Lautner

In the club of the thirty-year-olds of 2022 there are also the stars of two very famous sagas: Taylor is the werewolf Jacob of Twilight and turns the years l‘February 11th.

Josh Hutcherson

Josh is instead Peeta’s Hunger Games: his birthday is 12 October. Co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth turned 30 in 2020.

ph: getty images