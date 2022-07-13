Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink snubbed by the 2022 Emmys!

On the occasion of the Emmy Awards, many actors have been nominated. But many have also been snubbed like Selena Gomez or Sadie Sink.

The Emmy Awards is the most anticipated ceremony for actors. Indeed, the latter rewards the best films and series as well as the best actors. However, many new actors are missing from the lists like Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown or Sadie Sink. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Lots of movies and series named

On September 13, the Emmy Awards ceremony will take place. in the USA. It’s a highly anticipated evening for moviegoers and actors.

This year, it is especially for Best Drama Series Award the competition is in full swing. In fact, in the batch, there are many series that you know well.

Among the nominees are Euphoria, Stranger Things or Squid Game. The appointment of Squid Game is also a first. Oh yes, itis the first foreign series to get a nomination at the Emmy Awards. Just that !

In any case, Netflix seems in good shape to win this title. Because if Stranger Things and Squid Game belong to him, in the running there are also Better Call Saul and ozark.

Another series that was a hit at these Emmy Awards is Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez. The series received no less than 17 nominations.

The competition is therefore likely to be fierce. Fans won’t get the answer from the big winners until September 13, 2022. You will have to be patient, therefore.

That said, while a lot of the anticipated films have been named, some actors seem to have been snubbed. This is the case of Selena Gomez or Sadie Sink. MCE TV tells you more!

Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink snubbed

If there’s one surprise at these Emmy Awards, it’s the absence of Selena Gomez in the name of the nominees for the title of best actress. At least, that’s what the experts expected.

Indeed, the series in which she plays Only Murders in the Building received 17 nominations. In addition, the other stars of the series, Steve Martin and Martin Short, were both named in the category “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”.

It’s a blow for Selena Gomez and yet, it is not the only one to have been snubbed. The actors of Stranger Thingsthem too, are absent from the lists of nominees despite the success of the series.

While Netflix’s flagship series has been named in the category “best drama series”, none of its actors were named in turn. In the list of nominees for Best Actress, we find neither Sadie Sink, the interpreter of Max, nor even Millie Bobby Brown.

Like Selena Gomez, this choice seems somewhat unfair on the side of the experts. It remains to be seen which actors or which films or series will win Emmy Awards. For that, it will be necessary to wait until September 13, 2022. Case to follow, therefore!

Photo credit :

Arroyo Tammie/AFF/ABACA