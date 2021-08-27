News

Selena Gomez, model for Vogue Australia and Vogue Singapore

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The artist, born in 1992, shared a series of shots on the Instagram profile from over two hundred and thirty-eight million followers

From the career of actress to that of a singer passing through the great success as a model and entrepreneur, Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name in the registry office, she is one of the most loved, influential and followed international artists.

In the past few hours the voice of Lose You To Love Me has published a series of photos taken for two versions of the magazine that is a point of reference in the world of fashion.

Selena Gomez, the post on instagram

deepening



Selena Gomez for the first time blonde: on Instagram the photo

Year after year Selena Gomez has established herself among the most famous faces in Hollywood thanks to a career in continuous and unstoppable growth.

deepening



Selena Gomez, the new album Revelación is out

A little while ago the artist, class 1992, shared with the fans some shots of the photo shoot for Vogue Australia And Vogue Singapore through a post on the Instagram profile that boasts more than two hundred thirty eight million followers who follow her daily life between work commitments, backstage and moments of relaxation surrounded by the dearest affections.

The photos immediately gained numerous acclaim, receiving positive comments and over four and a half million likes.

Loading...
Advertisements

deepening



Selena Gomez launches a new palette of her beauty line

Selena Gomez (PHOTO) is fresh from the success of the last album Revelation, driven by individuals De Una Vez, Baila Conmigo And Selfish Love, the latter in collaboration with DJ Snake.

deepening



DJ Snake & Selena Gomez, Selfish Love backstage released

Over the years the singer has climbed the world charts, among her most loved songs we find Same Old Love, Kill Em with Kindness And Back To You.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

772
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
756
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
706
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
597
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
584
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
583
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
566
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
524
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
497
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
491
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top