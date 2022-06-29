Selena Gomez more dazzling than ever in an ultra glamorous asymmetrical dress

Available today on Disney+, yesterday was the Season 2 premiere of Only Murders in the Building. Zoom on the look of Selena Gomez.

Who says season launch necessarily says preview. The Hulu Series, Only Murders in the Building no exception to this rule. Available today on Disney +, the series premiered yesterday. All the cast had therefore met in Los Angeles to inaugurate the season ofOnly Murders in the Building. Martin Short, Steve Martin, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and, of course, Selena Gomez answered the call. The latter was also far from going unnoticed thanks to her asymmetrical sequined dress.

Selena Gomez steals the show at the season 2 premiere ofOnly Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez is one of the most beloved celebrities of her generation. It is therefore quite naturally that the look of the young woman is already causing a sensation. Dressed in a asymmetrical dress revealing her arm and her opposite leg, the singer already had us in her pocket. But it was without counting on the ultra glittery material of the dress to make us capsize. Accompanied by these two acolytes of the series, Martin Short and Steve Martin, the actress seems to be in top form. Smile, grimace and childish play are on the agenda. It must be said that we prefer to see it like that our Selena.

What to expect for season 2 ofOnly Murders in the Building ?

We remind you, the cast was not present for nothing yesterday. But indeed for the release of season 2 ofOnly Murders in the Building. While Season 1 ended with Bunny’s death and the arrest of the three main characters, Season 2 focuses on the investigation of this murder. The trio is therefore back for a new series of podcasts.

To do this, new guests are expected as Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer. The first embodies an artist very interested in the mural of Mabel (Selena Gomez), while the second plays her own role. Just like Sting was able to do in Season 1.

Read also :